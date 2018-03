A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to harassing Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

40-year-old Conor O’Hora of Heather Walk in Portmarnock has admitted harassing the RTÉ newsreader on dates between March 2013 and January 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography.

He has been remanded on bail ahead of his sentence hearing in May.

Ms Ní Bheoláin was not in court for the proceedings.