Pass Go: Dublin gets its own Monopoly board for the first time

The makers of the board game Monopoly have announced that Dublin is to get its own version of the game.

It will be the very first time the capital is getting a full version, with previous Irish versions including places like Shannon Airport.

The Ireland edition was announced years ago, which featured many Dublin landmarks, but the board was discontinued.

The new game will be exclusively Dublin with the 22 multi-coloured spaces on the board being customised for the city.

The Chance and Community Chest cards will also be Dublin-themed.

Robert Osborne is from Winning Moves, the company producing the game under license from Hasbro.

"We are expecting to be spoilt for choice for landmarks to fill this board.

"This very special edition will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas and will hit shop shelves this October.

"The game will be sold not just in Dublin shops but to the world via Amazon and online. We reckon it could be our most extensive seller."

The board will be themed in sets from heritage to tourism, culture to shopping, education to business and sport to media.

Dublin was not included on a Monopoly World edition, released in 2015.