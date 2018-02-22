Dublin Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

Dublin Zoo has welcomed two new arrivals in as many weeks.

A Rothschild giraffe calf followed the birth of a male Asian elephant calf announced last week.



Born on Tuesday February 13th, the healthy giraffe stands at over 6ft tall and weighs an estimated 40kg.

Image: Dublin Zoo

The new-born joins the rest of Dublin Zoo's giraffes - including its mother Maeve and father Tafari, in the African Savanna.



Team leader at Dublin Zoo, Helen Clarke-Bennett, said: "The giraffe calf is very lively and is engaging positively with the rest of the herd.

Image: Dublin Zoo

"Mother Maeve and her calf are healthy and Maeve is doing an amazing job of looking after the new arrival.

"We’re very excited about this addition to the Dublin Zoo herd and to see what the rest of the year will bring."



The Rothschild giraffe is one of the most threatened of the nine sub-species of giraffe.

Rothschild male giraffes can grow to six metres in height and can weigh over 2000kg. Fewer than 670 remain in the wild.