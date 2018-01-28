Dublin Tech Company Break Crowdfunding Record

A Dublin based company have raised the largest ever amount for an Irish start-up on crowdfunding website Indiegogo.com.

BionicGym have raised over €2.5 million dollars from almost 6,000 backers throughout the world.

The product allows users to burn calories by positioning wraps around their thighs, and selecting the intensity of the workout via the mobile app.

Dr Louis Crowe, the man behind the invention, says 16 years of research has gone into his product.

It’s already been featured on the Ellen Show, and Channel 4's How to Lose Weight, which boast over 6.5 million viewers collectively.