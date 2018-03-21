Dublin Fire Brigade issues warning over advertising scam

Businesses are being warned of a scam which purports to offer advertising space in a publication on behalf of Dublin Fire Brigade.

The brigade say an individual is offering the advertising in a publication they claim they are producing on behalf of the group.

It says this individual is making unsolicited calls to businesses.

The money is then taken from the business' account.

Dublin Fire Brigade Sports and Social Club have an official publication titled 'Firecall', produced by Ashville Media group.

"This is the only publication we are affiliated with", it says.

We have been made aware of an individual selling advertising in a magazine claiming it to be an official publication for Dublin Fire Brigade. This is a scam. See statement attached. pic.twitter.com/btbYmK0u7U — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

This matter is currently under investigation by An Garda Síochána.

Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact the Detective Unit in Pearse Street garda station on (01)-666-9000.