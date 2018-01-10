Dublin Fire Brigade battling blaze at recycling plant near Dublin Airport

Updated 11.00am

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a vehicle recycling plant fire near Dublin Airport.

Eight units are dealing with the blaze off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.

Firefighters are also getting increased water supply assistance from Fingal County Council.

Photos from the scene show a large plume of smoke, and an aerial drone is being deployed to assist with the operation.

We're attending a plant fire in St Margaret's off the R108 near the airport #Dublin #fire 6 units & turntable ladder attending 📸 @doltron pic.twitter.com/bOyYzpmo8E — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Firefighting operations are continuing at the vehicle recycling centre in St Margarets. Our aerial drone unit is now on scene to help direct firefighting resources. This will be done with close liaison with the @IAApress pic.twitter.com/DyFENgPPGO — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Dublin Airport management has said the fire is not having an effect on flights.

There is a fire in St Margaret's near the airport. The fire is not on the airport campus and the smoke is not having an impact on airport operations. pic.twitter.com/xBxZuzqmVV — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 10, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Residents downwind or close to the St Margarets fire should close their windows to prevent smoke entering your home.

"Avoid the area, especially those with any breathing issues."