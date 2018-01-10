Dublin Fire Brigade battling blaze at recycling plant near Dublin Airport

There's a large plume of smoke, but airport officials say it's not having an effect on flights

News
Dublin Fire Brigade battling blaze at recycling plant near Dublin Airport

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade via Twitter

Updated 11.00am

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a vehicle recycling plant fire near Dublin Airport.

Eight units are dealing with the blaze off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.

Firefighters are also getting increased water supply assistance from Fingal County Council.

Photos from the scene show a large plume of smoke, and an aerial drone is being deployed to assist with the operation.

Dublin Airport management has said the fire is not having an effect on flights.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Residents downwind or close to the St Margarets fire should close their windows to prevent smoke entering your home.

"Avoid the area, especially those with any breathing issues."