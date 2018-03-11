Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in Donegal collision

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

It happened at Bridgend at 11.55pm on Saturday when a silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians.

It is believed that the car was traveling from the Derry direction towards Brigend before the collision.

One pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

The second pedestrian, also a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

The driver on the car, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He is being held at Buncrana garda station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074-932-0540.

They are particularly appealing to a couple - who flagged down a garda patrol car at a filling station in Brigend and reported the crash - to make contact with them.