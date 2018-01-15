Double suicide attack leaves 26 dead in Baghdad

The Iraqi Ministry of Health said at least 63 others were wounded

Iraqi security forces gather at the scene of a double suicide bombing in Baghdad, Iraq, 15-01-2018. Image: AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan

At least 26 people have been killed in a double suicide attack in central Baghdad according to Iraqi officials.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health said at least 63 others were wounded in the attack on the city’s Aviation Square.

The square is situated in the commercial area in the centre of the city.

The country’s interior ministry said two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the busy street market in back-to-back explosions.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in early December after nearly three years of war.

Jihadist elements are still active in certain areas of the country, largely north of Baghdad.


