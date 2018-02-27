Donohoe to update Cabinet on 'vulture fund' regulation plan

The Finance Minister will update the cabinet today on the planned sale of thousands of Irish property loans.

Two major banks have announced plans to sell off a combined 25,000 non-performing mortgages this year.

Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank are both moving forward with the sales despite fears the loans will end up in the hands of so-called vulture funds.

Fianna Fáil has urged the Government to advise the banks against the sale – and is demanding support for legislation that would ensure that any fund purchasing loans would face full Central Bank regulations.

Minister Paschal Donohoe has suggested more regulation may be needed, but hasn't revealed what he intends to do.

Yesterday he attempted to play down Fianna Fáil’s influence over Government policy on the issue:

“I am deeply aware of the anxiety and concern that many loan owners and home owners feel about the matter and I am committed to making sure that the strong framework that we have had in place now over many years is maintain and is strengthened,” he said.

“The input that I am receiving in terms of this bill from Fianna Fáil could be an element in that.

“But across the coming period we will look at what kinds of further measures are needed and we will make them happen.”

He said any legislation that is accepted will ensure that we have the “strongest regulation possible” in place.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath has warned that there are likely to be further loan sell-offs announced in the coming months.

Yesterday however, Bank of Ireland said it has 'zero plans' to buy or sell mortgages in arrears.

The bank released its annual results for the past year - showing it made an underlying profit of just over €1 billion.