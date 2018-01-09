Donohoe: I support recommendations on the 8th amendment

Finance Minister Minister Paschal Donohoe says he is in favour allowing abortion without restriction for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

He confirmed he supports the recommendations of the Oireachtas committee on the 8th amendment.

It comes ahead of a Cabinet debate on the issue on Wednesday.

Minister Donohoe gave his view on abortion: "I believe the committee's report and the recommendations contained in it should be put to the people, and I support the recommendations that are in the committee's report".

But his Junior Minister Patrick O'Donovan disagrees: "Every household in the country's going to have different views on this - I have a different view to Minister Donohoe on this.

"And I'll be articulating my view later on".

The pair were speaking at an the Department of Finance, which has found that seven out of every 10 jobs lost during the recession has now been recovered.

It estimates the economy will grow 3.5% this year and that between 45,000 and 48,000 new jobs will be created.

However the department has warned the economy is vulnerable to shocks because of a reliance on corporate tax take.

Just 10 companies accounted for 37% of Ireland's corporate tax haul last year.