Donald Trump to run for re-election in 2020 US presidential race

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2016 | Image: Xinhua/SIPA USA/PA Images

Donald Trump will stand again for US president in 2020 and has chosen his campaign manager, according to US media.

Brad Parscale, who was digital director for his successful 2016 White House bid, is set to head up his campaign for the next run, CBS reports.

The conservative Drudge Report website said the move comes 980 days before election day, earlier than any previous presidents.

Barack Obama announced 582 days before polling that he was running again for a second term in 2012.

News of the Trump bid has emerged eight months before November congressional elections that will determine whether his Republican Party will hold on to control of the US Congress.

He filed the paperwork to organise his re-election committee on the same day as he took office.

Mr Trump also held his first campaign rally on February 18th, 2017 in Florida, and has spoken publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

Mr Parscale, a Texas-based digital consultant and ally of Mr Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, previously worked for the Trump Organisation.

The latest polls, calculated by FiveThirtyEight, show Mr Trump has an approval rating of 39.5%, with 55.1% disapproving of his presidency.


Trump doubles down on call to arm school teachers

NRA chief accuses gun control lobbyists of politicising Florida school massacre

Trump suggests arming teachers as survivors of US school shootings urge action on gun control

Armed Florida school officer defends actions after being branded a "coward" by Trump

