Donald Trump offers to apologise over anti-Muslim retweets

Donald Trump has said he is willing to apologise for retweeting inflammatory videos by far-right group, Britain First.

The US president also said "I don't care" if some people are opposed to his visit to the UK later this year.

During an interview from Davos with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Trump said that he did not know anything about the organisation when he made the social media postings.

He told presenter Piers Morgan: "If you are telling me they're horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologise if you'd like me to do that."

Mr Trump said he had made the posts because of his opposition to radical Islamic terrorism.

"I know nothing about them and I know nothing about them today other than I read a little bit," he said.

"Perhaps it was a big story in Britain, perhaps it was a big story in the UK, but in the United States it wasn't a big story.

"They had a couple of depictions of radical Islamic terror. It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islamic terror. This was a depiction of radical Islamic terror."

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: In his first international interview since becoming US president, @realDonaldTrump says sorry for retweeting anti-Muslim videos. @piersmorgan https://t.co/kFCEKnYxyI



Mr Trump sparked outrage when he posted the three tweets last November, and British Prime Minister Theresa May said he was "wrong" to have done so.

The president then pulled out of an expected visit to Britain to open the new US embassy building in London, fuelling speculation of a diplomatic rift.

But after meeting Mrs May at the World Economic Forum in Davos he insisted the relationship was strong.

"We actually have a very good relationship, although a lot of people think we don't," he said in the ITV interview.

Asked about his visit to the UK, Mr Trump said: "I think a lot of people in your country, they like what I stand for, they respect what I stand for."

When asked about people who are against his visit, Mr Trump said: "I don't care. I don't say anything because I don't care. The real me is someone who loves Britain, loves the UK. "