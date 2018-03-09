PICTURES: Dog refuses to leave hospital where his owner died

A dog whose owner died four months ago is refusing to leave a hospital in Brazil.

Reports say the dog has been waiting outside the Santa Casa hospital in Novo Horizonte, São Paulo.

Local media say the dog belonged to a homeless man, who was stabbed and subsequently died.

According to the financial director of Santa Casa, Osvaldo Palota Sobrinho, the dog ran alongside the ambulance to the hospital.

But despite all the waiting, the animal has never tried to enter the building.

"He's extremely tame, docile and quiet," Sobrinho says.

Image: Facebook/Cristine Sardella

Hospital staff have been giving him food and water.

One woman who was at the hospital posted pictures on Facebook, writing: "We have a lot to learn from animals. This dog stays every day at the door of the Santa Casa de novo horizonte waiting for his owner who unfortunately passed away."

Reports say staff eventually found a local kennel willing to take him in.

But they were said to be shocked to find the dog turn up back at the hospital not long afterwards, having escaped the kennels.