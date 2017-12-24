Documentary & Drama On Newstalk: Christmas Schedule 2017

Editor's Pick from our 2017 content
Saturday 23rd of December:
08.00 Clear The Floor! Irish Music in Boston by JJ O’Shea
Sunday 24th of December – (Christmas Eve)
08.00 Was Sherlock Holmes Irish? By Luke McManus
Monday 25th December – (Christmas Day)
08.00 Santa The Man Behind The Beard by Sorcha Glackin
15.00 Surfing At The Crossroads by Brendan Daly
21.00 An Irish Christmas by Brian Gallagher
Tuesday 26th December - St Stephen's Day
07.00 Turas: Learning Irish in East Belfast by Judy Meg Ni Chinneide
11.00 Father Hood: The Holy Man and The Heist by Eoin Brennan
18.00 Castles Candles and Kubrick by Pavel Barter
Wednesday 27th December
07.00 Keeping Time by Patricia Baker
11.00 Mother Jones: America’s Most Dangerous Woman by Sorcha Glackin
18.00 DRAMA: Reposing At Home by Alan Meaney
Thursday 28th December
07.00 Shipwreck and Deliverence by Brendan Daly
11.00 The Making of A Gaeltacht by Judy Meg Ni Chinneide
18.00 DRAMA: The Man From Moogaga By Aindrias De Staic
Friday 29th December
07.00 Goodnight Campers by Brian Gallagher
11.00 DRAMA: Home by Donal O Donovan
18.00 No Roses Round My Cottage by Nuala Macklin
Saturday 30th December
22.00 Prejudice and Pride by Maurice & Shaun
Sunday 31st December - New Year's Eve
08.00 The Dog Who Killed Wolves by Caoilin Rafferty
Monday 1st January - New Year's Day
07.00 Limerick Temple of Culture by Ciaran Ryan
10.00 The Well Below The Valley by JJ O’Shea
11.00 London Rome Killybegs by Maurice & Shaun
18.00 A City’s Love Affair by Eric Moylan