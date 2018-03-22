Doctors launch new HPV campaign following increase in uptake

There has been an 11% increase in the number of girls getting the HPV vaccine.

HSE figures show the uptake level so far this year is 62% - compared to 51% last year.

It follows several years of decline - due to what medical experts say were unfounded fears about side effects.

Despite the increase, doctors are launching a new campaign today in an effort to get the uptake even higher.

Dr Brenda Corcoran is with the HSE's National Immunisation Office:

“Our main aim is to prevent girls developing cervical cancer or even the pre-cancers that require significant hospital treatment,” she said.

“This vaccine prevents many – seven out of ten – of those cancers so it will have a long-term impact on the girl’s wellbeing.

“We strongly advocate all parents to consider this vaccine and to get this vaccine as soon as possible.”

She warned parents that the health service’s HPV.ie website is the “only website in Ireland that has been credited by the World Health Organisation as providing clear accurate information” on the vaccine.

At least 90 women die from cervical cancer in Ireland every year.