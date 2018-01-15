Do We Need A Minimum Distance Law For Cyclists?

On this evenings Hard Shoulder Ivan Yates was joined by Richie Oakley editor of The Times Ireland edition who are supporting a campaign to introduce a minimum distance law between motorists and cyclists.

A minimum distance passing law would make it an offence for motorists to pass cyclists within 1.5m on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or above, or at least 1m on on roads with a speed limit less than 50 km/h.

Richie Oakley spoke to Ivan about the benefits of encouraging more people to cycle and how this campaign is a step towards making the streets safer for cyclists and reducing accidents.

