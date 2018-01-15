Do We Need A Minimum Distance Law For Cyclists?

Ivan Yates was joined by Richie Oakley to discuss the controversial campaign.
On this evenings Hard Shoulder Ivan Yates was joined by Richie Oakley editor of The Times Ireland edition who are supporting a campaign to introduce a minimum distance law between motorists and cyclists.
A minimum distance passing law would make it an offence for motorists to pass cyclists within 1.5m on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or above, or at least 1m on on roads with a speed limit less than 50 km/h.
Richie Oakley spoke to Ivan about the benefits of encouraging more people to cycle and how this campaign is a step towards making the streets safer for cyclists and reducing accidents.
Listen Back Here