Discount retailer Dealz to open fashion outlets in Irish stores

The first 10 concessions will open on the same day
Dealz has announced it will open 30 fashion outlets in its stores, creating over 120 jobs.
The first 10 of the Pep & Co concessions will open on the same day in flagship stores in Blanchardstown, Kilkenny, Dundrum, Naas, Newbridge, Gorey, Athy, Finglas, Ballina and Castlebar.
Additional shops will then roll out across a further 20 locations - including Killarney, Galway, Letterkenny and Cork.
It is thought these will be open ahead of the summer season.
Dealz says prices will start at €1.50 and that almost 60% of items will be €5.00 or less.
The news comes as part of a wider announcement made by parent company Poundland, as they unveiled plans to open over 150 'shop-in-shop' fashion outlets over the next 12 months in Ireland, the UK and France.
Managing Director at Pep & Co, Adrian Mountford, said: "We are very excited to bring our fashion and brand to Irish consumers.
"We already run 170 Pep & Co stores in the UK, most of them located inside Poundland stores, so introducing Pep & Co to the Irish marketplace via Dealz has always been a priority."
Opening its first store in Ireland in 2011, Dealz now has 61 shops across the country.