Disclosures Tribunal to hear from former PAC chair John McGuinness

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness is due to give details about a meeting he held with the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan in a hotel car park in 2014.

The Disclosures Tribunal is starting to investigate whether that meeting took place, and the matters discussed at the meeting.

Counsel for Mr McGuinness has already told the tribunal he will say that Commissioner Callinan told him Maurice McCabe had abused his own children and his nieces.

On January 23rd 2014, then-Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which was examining allegations of the quashing of penalty points by gardaí - and referred to the actions of garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe as 'disgusting'.

Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan is pictured in 2014 | Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Sergeant McCabe has said it was 'open season on him' after the disgusting comment was made.

The following day, Martin Callinan met with the chair of the PAC, John McGuinness in the car park of a Bewley's Hotel, when Maurice McCabe says Commissioner Callinan told Deputy McGuinness he was not to be trusted.

Mr Callinan has denied making the comments.