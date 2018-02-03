Detectives seek information after elderly woman left with "horrific injuries"

British police are appealing for information after an elderly woman was left with "horrific injuries" following a robbery.

Detectives in Birmingham are urging the public to help trace a man after the attack on the 87-year-old great-grandmother.

An investigation has been launched - including specialist police teams - to catch the "brutal and heartless" attacker, police say.

The woman crawled to a neighbour for help following the attack on Monday January 29th after the raider disconnected her phone line.

Police say she did not initially hear the man break into her home at around 6.30am.

But he forced her out of bed and took her around the house demanding money.

Images via @brumpolice on Twitter

He rifled through drawers, stealing jewellery and other items.

A commemorative coin from Sierra Leone was also taken and police are asking the public to keep a look out for the unusual item.

An unusual commemorative coin was stolen | Image: west-midlands.police.uk

DC Laura Halpin, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a brutal and heartless attack on this lady and we are absolutely determined to catch the person responsible.

"Our teams are carrying out extensive house to house, reviewing CCTV in the local area and conducting foot patrols.

"Forensics and other specialist teams have been gathering evidence from the address too".

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, aged between 18 and 25 and slim.

He was wearing dark clothing and baseball hat with an orange rim.