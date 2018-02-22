Details announced for reduced levy fee for independent radio stations

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten has confirmed he will be signing off on legislation to reduce a levy fee by 50% for independent radio stations next week.

The move is seen in the industry as a major breakthrough in reforming Irish broadcasting.

The savings will allow stations to invest in more resources and training to evolve their on-air and digital offering.

He is also set to relax advertising caps for independent radio stations.

Minister Naughten is the first minister to push through such legislation for the independent sector.

He said with four out of five people listening to radio everyday, it is important to support the people behind the scenes to make it happen.

Opening the two-day conference in Dublin, Minister Naughten said: "I believe some of the restrictions faced by commercial radio stations are outdated and in need of reform.

"As a result, I am today announcing my intention to seek Cabinet approval to amend section 41(2) of the Broadcasting Act 2009 to remove the hourly limit on advertising for commercial radio stations which would give commercial stations greater flexibility".

He told the conference that he has "been assured the pre-legislative scrutiny stage will be finalised next week which means he can start detailed drafting immediately to ensure passage through the Oireachtas as quickly as possible."

The minister said he will be pushing through the bill for a reduced levy fee by the summer.

"I hope that it'll be signed off and pre-legislative scrutiny by the joint Oireachtas Committee next week.

"Then I actually have to go and actually draft the legislation itself - we have the parliamentary draftsmen ready to proceed with that.

"My intension would be to try and have this enacted before the summer recess.

"It was my intention originally to have it enacted before Christmas, as you know there has been a hold-up with the joint Oireachtas Committee, but now that it has hopefully come through that process next week it's full steam ahead".