Denis O'Brien warns Dublin is overbuilding office space

Businessman Denis O'Brien has warned that there are too many offices being built in Dublin.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said there will not be enough employees to work in the extra buildings.

Mr O'Brien also said he believed Dublin would get fewer financial jobs than originally expected after Brexit.

He said he believes the capital is in the midst of an office market bubble.

He also expects advancements in technology to reduce the need for office space.

"Every time I come back to Dublin I'm staggered that there's a new crane.

"I actually think we're overbuilding offices and there won't be enough people to put in them," he told reporters.

Business Journalist Vincent Wall says he has experience in the area.

"he knows the commercial property market pretty well here - he's reported to have made up to €30m himself from the development and sale two years ago of a major office block on the corner of Stephen's Green and Earlsfort Terrace".