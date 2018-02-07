Defence in Regency Hotel murder trial seeking Garda email communications

The defence in the Regency Hotel murder trial is looking for email communications between four gardaí involved in the case.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at the Dublin premises two years ago.

Father-of-two David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel two years ago.

A man dressed as a woman was pictured at the scene of the shooting and it’s the prosecution’s case that Patrick Hutch was that man – and that he didn’t shoot Mr Byrne but he was part of a shared intention to commit the offence.

Mr Hutch’s trial was due to resume this morning at the Special Criminal Court after being adjourned earlier this week.

But the three judges at the non-jury court were told disclosure is being requested of email communications between four gardai during the Regency Hotel murder investigation.

The court was told this means thousands of communications will have to be downloaded.

Judge Tony Hunt said he was very frustrated at the hold up and adjourned the case until next Tuesday.

He said it will go ahead then unless there is an extraordinary reason for why it shouldn’t.