Death of man in south Dublin no longer being treated as suspicious

His body was found on Friday morning in Dalkey

Image: Gail Conway

Gardaí say they are no longer treating the death of a man found in south Dublin as suspicious.

The body of 35-year-old Michael Burke was found on Friday morning on Convent Road in Dalkey.

Preliminary results of a post-mortem examination have been given to investigating gardaí, who say foul play has now been ruled out.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Convent Road/Coliemore Road area between 10.00pm on Thursday night and 2.00am on Friday morning to contact them.
They are particularly appealing for motorists with dash-camera to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire garda station on 01-666-5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.