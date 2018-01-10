David Drumm pleads not guilty to conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo

David Drumm has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo Irish Bank in 2008.

A jury is being sworn in for the trial of the former Chief Executive of the financial institution who lives in Skerries in Dublin.

Jurors have been told not to serve if they’ve expressed public opinions on Anglo, the banking crisis or bankers.

Mr Drumm is accused of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo Irish Bank by dishonestly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The former Chief Executive of Anglo is also charged with false accounting.

When the two charges were put to him this morning, the 51-year-old with an address in Skerries replied ‘not guilty’.

Judge Karen O’Connor told the prospective jurors that they should not serve if they’ve ever been employed by Anglo Irish bank or Irish Life.

They also shouldn’t’ serve, she said, if they’ve strong views on Anglo and feel they couldn’t deal with the matter fairly or impartially.

Anyone who expressed themselves in public - including online - regarding Anglo, the banking crisis or bankers was also advised not to serve.

Judge O’Connor said she couldn’t stress enough that the jurors shouldn’t research the case online – she said this was extremely dangerous and it could collapse the trial, causing enormous expense and admin difficulties.

The jurors were told they need to be available for five months.