Danish politician believes there shouldn't be border controls after Brexit

A Danish politician believes there shouldn't be border controls between the Republic and North of Ireland if the public don't want them.

It's after Michel Barnier revealed last week that border checks would be 'unavoidable' if the UK leaves the single market and customs Union.

Lave Broch of the People's Movement in Denmark says he's never had an issue crossing the border into Norway.

He says "I think actually that the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland can find a solution like we have done in Scandinavia where we created a soft border between our countries so I hope and I think that is possible"