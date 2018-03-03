Dairy farmers facing 'crisis' following severe weather

Dairy farms are facing a crisis due to the current weather conditions, according to the head of the Irish Farmers Association.

A rising number of farmers throughout the country are at risk of large financial losses as they cannot collect milk due to snow and ice on roads.

The IFA is urging local authorities to prioritise the clearing of roads leading to dairy farms, as farmers may be forced to dispose of stored milk if it is not collected urgently.

Joe Healy, President of the IFA, says it could cause a massive economic loss to those concerned.

He explained: “Most dairy farms farmers have static refrigerated milk storage tanks that can hold up to two days’ worth of milk. Already, some farmers have filled these and they will have to dispose of milk if it is not collected urgently.

“This is obviously seriously problematic from a food wastage point of view and would cause a massive economic loss to the farmers concerned. If it continues it could also affect the availability of fresh milk on supermarket shelves."

Mr Healy argued: "It's very much a crisis. There's huge hardship on farmers - they've been working 24/7 to make sure animals are alright, [and] they've been out helping emergency services.

"Now it's a case of having to spill away valuable milk."

The IFA stressed that hauliers had done "trojan work" collecting milk before the storm hit, and keeping collections going for as long as possible when the snow first hit on Wednesday and Thursday.