Winning Back The HighStreet is headed to The Moorings, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Bobby Kerr’s Legendary Roadshow "Winning Back the HighStreet" gears up again for 2018 and on Saturday 17th of February rolls into Dungarvan where he’ll be broadcasting from The Moorings on Davitts Quay

He’ll be talking to local businesses and some of the quirkier retailers. He’ll be getting a sense of the business vibe in the County of Waterford at large and there’ll be a few surprises along the way as always. He’ll be taking to the water and there’ll be live music from some of the finest musicians from the Déise.....

Join us as part of our live broadcast audience.

Here is the important information:

Doors: 9:45am SHARP so don't be late.

We are Live ON AIR from 10 - 12noon.

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.

Maximum Tickets 2 per person.