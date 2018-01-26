Cyclist dies following crash in Co Donegal

A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Co Donegal this afternoon.

It happened at Ards Beg, Gortahork at around 4pm when the cyclist was involved in a collision with a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and has body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí say the road remains closed to allow for a forensic exam, with local diversions in place.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-915-3060, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.