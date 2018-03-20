Cyclist (17) dies following road traffic collision in Co Meath

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co Meath, in which a 17-year-old boy died.

It happened at around 5.00pm on Tuesday evening on the Golf Links Road in Bettystown.

The 17-year-old was cycling his pedal cycle when he collided with a mini-bus.

The pedal cyclist was fatally injured and his body has been removed to Navan Mortuary.

A post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

The bus driver, a man aged in his mid-50s, was uninjured.

The Forensic Collision Investigators are currently conducting an examination at scene.

The road remains closed, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne garda station on 01-801-0600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.