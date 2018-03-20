Croke Park residents criticise decision for fourth concert

Residents living near Dublin's Croke Park have hit out at a decision by Dublin City Council to award the venue a fourth concert licence this year.

The Clonliffe and Croke Park Area Residents' Association represents the people who live within the cordon-off area around Croke Park.

Chairperson Pat Gates said: "We are extremely disappointed that the council chose to ignore the objections from numerous local residents and the previous decision of An Bord Pleanála to limit the number of concerts to three per annum.

"Bord Pleanála set the limit of three concerts in the interests of safety and public health.

"So we assume that the council will now take responsibility for breaching this limit and implement extra measures to protect the community and make compensation for any loss or damage that we may suffer."

He claimed: "Many residents now fear that Croke Park will apply for licences for even more concerts next year - especially now that the GAA plans not to hold intercounty games during the month of April."



Aiken Promotions says it received notification of the granting of the licence for the Dublin date earlier on Tuesday.

The Rolling Stones will play their 'Stones - No Filter' tour on May 17th.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday March 23rd.

The park will already have played host to three concerts by May - Taylor Swift plays two dates in June, while Michael Bublé will take to the stage there in July.

The GAA has an agreement with locals that it will not host any more than three concerts in a year, but can apply for permission to hold more.