Court to decide if citizens in the North should be given abortion referendum vote

A court will decide next month whether people in Northern Ireland should be legally allowed to vote in the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

A Belfast Law Firm has lodged a Judicial Review in Dublin challenging the State over its failure to open up the voting to citizens in the North.

In a statement this afternoon, Michael Halleron from Madden and Finucane Solicitors said: “This is a matter of national importance and all citizens on the island of Ireland should be entitled to vote in the upcoming Referendum.”

The case has been put back to April 8th to allow the Taoiseach and all other respondents to be put on notice.