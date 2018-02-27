Court hears audio recordings of Stuart Olding’s interviews with police

Belfast Crown Court has heard Stuart Olding told police a woman’s claim he forced her to perform a sex act on him was “incorrect”.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby player, along with his teammate Paddy Jackson, is accused of raping the woman at Jackson’s Belfast home in 2016.

After an unexpected day off yesterday, the jurors returned this morning to be told the same juror who was unwell yesterday was not fit to continue.

The eleven remaining jurors then resumed hearing audio recordings of Stuart Olding’s interviews with police.

The woman claims he walked into the room while she was allegedly been raped by Paddy Jackson and that he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

He said that was incorrect.

When asked what made him think she was consenting, he said “she was doing it and I wasn't forcing her”.

He said Paddy was sitting on the bed watching while she was doing it, and he denied being in the room when the woman claims a third man walked in “completely naked”.

Under cross-examination, Mr Olding’s barrister put it to the Detective Constable that he didn't put an accurate account of what the woman claimed to his client, and he accepted his notes were not a “verbatim account”.