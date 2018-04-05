Court bails two men accused of assaulting Laois GAA star Daniel O'Reilly

Two men in their 20s are due back in court next month after being charged with assaulting a Laois GAA footballer.

Daniel O’Reilly was seriously injured over the Easter Weekend in Carlow.

O’Reilly is on the Laois Senior Football Championship GAA panel and was part of the team which won the Division 4 League Final at Croke Park on Easter Saturday.

In the early hours of Easter Monday, he sustained head injuries following an assault at Potato Market in Carlow town.

He is recovering in St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny.

This morning, two Carlow men appeared in court charged with assault causing harm to Mr O’Reilly.

20-year-old Tommy Lee Thompson of Springfield Park and 24-year-old Brendan Keating of St Mary’s Park were remanded on bail on strict conditions.

They have to sign on four times a week at Carlow Garda Station, obey a curfew and cannot interfere with any witnesses in the case.

They are due back in court next month.