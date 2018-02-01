Couple sent for trial accused of genital mutilation of their daughter in Dublin

A couple have been sent forward for trial accused of the genital mutilation of their daughter.

The 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from east Africa appeared in court this afternoon.

This is the second time the couple have appeared in court charged with the genital mutilation of their daughter at their home in south Dublin in September 2016.

They are also charged with allowing a child to be assaulted, ill-treated or neglected which caused unnecessary suffering or injury.

The court heard the book of evidence, which outlines the State's case, is now ready and has been served.

The man and woman have now been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin on February 23rd.

The couple who cannot be named for legal reasons have not indicated how they will plead.

They have been remanded on bail.

The charge of genital mutilation on conviction can carry a maximum penalty of 14 years.