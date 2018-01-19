Coroner investigating Dolores O'Riordan death waiting on results of "various tests"

The inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has opened in London.

Westminster Coroner's Court has heard that the 46-year-old singer was found unresponsive in her hotel room in the centre of the city on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called and she was declared dead at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

Coroner's officer Stephen Earl said: "A post-mortem examination has now taken place and the court is awaiting the results of various tests that have been commissioned."

Police have already said that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

More follows ...