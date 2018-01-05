Controversial tell-all Donald Trump book is published early

A new book which looks at Donald Trump's White House and has been described as 'explosive' has had its publication date moved forward.

'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' had been due to be published on January 9th.

But its author, Michael Wolff, says it is available to buy now.

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

It is seen as a response to attempts by Mr Trump to block publication of the tell-all book.

A "cease and desist" letter was sent to Mr Wolff and his publisher, threatening libel charges over the book.

Former White House chief strategist Mr Bannon has been under fire after excerpts of the book were made public on Wednesday.

One of the excerpts included Mr Bannon apparently saying a meeting between Mr Trump's son, Donald Jr, and a group of Russians was "unpatriotic" and "treasonous".

The book looks at the first nine months of Mr Trump's term.

It is partly based on interviews with Mr Trump's staff and advisers - and claims that he never expected to win the election, and sleeps in a separate bedroom to his wife Melania.

In the book, Wolff claims to give new details about the Oval Office: including what inspired Mr Trump to claim he was wire-tapped by Barack Obama, why FBI director James Comey was really fired and why Steve Bannon and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner could not be in the same room.

In response, Mr Trump has claimed the book is "Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist."

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Publisher Henry Holt and Company says: "Never before has a presidency so divided the American people".

The book is already listed as a number one Best Seller on Amazon.com.