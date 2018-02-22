Contraband cigarettes worth over €11,000 seized in Dublin

Contraband cigarettes worth over €11,000 have been seized at a house in Dublin.

Revenue officers discovered the cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence,’ during a search at a private house in Dublin 7.

Investigators said the 20,000 unstamped cigarettes represented a potential loss of over €8,800 to the Exchequer.

A woman in her 40s has been questioned and Revenue has said its investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public are urged to report anyone they believe to be involved in smuggling to Revenue’s Confidential Freephone Number 1800 295 295.