Contraband beer, cigarettes seized in Dublin and Wexford

Nearly 24,000 litres of contraband beer and 14,500 unstamped cigarettes have been seized in Revenue operations in Dublin and Wexford.

Some 23,328 litres of contraband beer was seized at Dublin Port on Wednesday.

Revenue officers seized the beer, with an estimated retail value of over €100,000, as part of routine operations.

It represents a potential loss to the exchequer of around €53,000.

Officers stopped a truck that arrived in Dublin Port from Holyhead, where the contraband beer was found.

The driver, a Polish man in his 30s, was questioned and an investigation is underway with a view to prosecution.

Unstamped cigarettes seized in Wexford | Image: Revenue

In a separate operation carried out with the assistance of gardaí in Wexford town on Monday, Revenue officers seized 14,500 unstamped cigarettes when they searched a house under warrant.

The illicit tobacco products branded 'MG', 'NZ10', 'NZ8', 'Break' and 'Domingo', have a potential retail value of over €7,500.

Revenue says this represents a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €6,400.

Investigations there are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.