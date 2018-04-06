Conor McGregor turns himself in to police in New York

The NYPD has confirmed Conor McGregor has been taken in to custody at a New York police station.

Officers say potential charges are to be reviewed by the District Attorney after an alleged attack on a UFC bus yesterday

A video has emerged claiming to show the Irish MMA fighter throwing a trolley, shattering the vehicle window.

The Notorious presented himself to police at around 2.30am Irish time.

Incident

Videos from the scene shared on social media appeared to show a group of people gathering beside a bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Some of the crowd appeared to step in to prevent other items, such as a guard rail, being thrown at the bus.

The UFC has been forced to cancel several fights at a planned event on Saturday night in the wake of the incident.

Lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa was hospitalised with cuts to his face.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

Flyweight Ray Borg suffered 'multiple corneal abrasions' and will also be unable to fight.

UFC said a planned featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres was also called off "due to Lobov's involvement in the incident".

UFC President Dana White told ESPN the incident outside the arena yesterday was "the most disgusting thing that has ever happened" in the company's history.