Commuters warned of major road works on the M7 until 2020

Gardaí say major road works have begun on the M7 motorway and will last until 2020.

They are appealing to all motorists to be vigilant and obey temporary speed limits in place.

Currently, there is a 60Kph speed limit between Junction 9 and Junction 10 - but as work progresses, the road layout and speed limit will change.



Gardaí say the speed limit will apply 24/7 as the road works will be carried out all day.

"Our primary focus is on preservation of life, reducing the obvious danger to workers on site and to all road users," gardaí say.



One motorist has already been arrested for driving at 141Kph in the new 60Kph zone.



As a result of the road works, there will also be no hard shoulder in place on parts of the M7.

Gardaí say this will make it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may happen.

They have posted a video which highlights these issues: