Cocaine worth €500,000 seized in Maynooth

Cocaine worth an estimated €500,000 has been seized in Co Kildare.

Gardaí say they stopped a vehicle in Maynooth at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

The drugs were seized, and a 19-year-old man was arrested.

The man is being held at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

According to gardaí, the arrest and seizure came as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Kildare area.