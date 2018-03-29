Cocaine worth €35,000 seized in Co Roscommon

Drugs worth an estimated €35,000 have been seized in Co Roscommon.

Revenue and gardaí carried out a joint operation at a residential address in Ballaghaderreen earlier today.

They discovered a package containing around 500 grams of cocaine.

Revenue says the drugs originated in Chile.

A foreign national, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is being held at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996