Cocaine, heroin and ketamine seized at Dublin Port

A significant quantity of controlled drugs have been seized at Dublin Port.

It was part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port.

As part of a joint intelligence-led operation, a truck was stopped and searched and a significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized.

The operation was carried out by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Saturday morning.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

It is estimated that cocaine, heroin and ketamine with an estimated value of over €2.5m was seized.

A 55-year-old man was arrested as part of the operation.

The non-national is being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Store Street garda station.

Investigations are continuing.