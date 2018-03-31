Cocaine, heroin and ketamine seized at Dublin Port

A 55-year-old man was arrested
A significant quantity of controlled drugs have been seized at Dublin Port.
It was part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port.
As part of a joint intelligence-led operation, a truck was stopped and searched and a significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized.
The operation was carried out by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Saturday morning.
It is estimated that cocaine, heroin and ketamine with an estimated value of over €2.5m was seized.
A 55-year-old man was arrested as part of the operation.
The non-national is being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Store Street garda station.
Investigations are continuing.