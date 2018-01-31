Cocaine and cannabis worth €240,000 discovered in cuddly toy in Dublin

Gardaí have seized cocaine and cannabis worth approximately €240,000 in West Dublin.

Revenue officers working with the gardaí discovered the drugs concealed within a large soft toy at a house in Dublin 15 this morning.

Image: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí said around 11.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value €230,000 was seized.

Investigators also uncovered around €10,000 worth of cocaine and a quantity of cash.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.