'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash to run for US Congress in California

US actress Stacey Dash has logged an application to run for US Congress in California.

Dash is perhaps best-known for her portrayal of Dionne Davenport in the 1995 film 'Clueless'.

In papers submitted to the US Federal Election Commission, she is to run on the Republican Party ticket.

Her official URL, as listed in the papers, is dashtodc.com - however the webpage is not yet live.

Democrat Nanette Barragán currently represents the 44th district.

The district includes the communities of Carson, Compton, Lynwood, North Long Beach and Wilmington.

It spans from the Port of Los Angeles to the Watts Towers.

The Port of Los Angeles generated approximately US$272bn (€221.7bn) worth of cargo last year and supports over three million jobs annually.

According to the 2010 US Census Bureau, the district has large populations of Latinos, African-Americans, Italian-Americans and Asian-Americans.