Citizens' Assembly meets to discuss how Ireland holds referendums

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting this weekend to talk about how referendums are held in Ireland.

The 99 member group will make recommendations on "the manner in which referenda are held".

They are meeting at the Grand Hotel Malahide in Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Laffoy and hear presentations from several experts on the issue.

These include:

Professor Gary Murphy, DCU on the history and outcomes to date of referendums in Ireland

Niamh Hyland, Senior Counsel on the legal background and process of referendums in Ireland

Conor O’Mahony, UCC on the legal regulation of referendum campaigns

Mark Brennock, director of public affairs, Murray on the impact of regulation on the media during referendum campaigns

Michael Marsh, TCD on voter turnout, super referendums and repeat referendums

Theresa Reidy on citizens initiatives

On Sunday, members will vote by secret ballot on the recommendations they want to make to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Their conclusions will then form the basis of a report to be submitted for debate by elected representatives.

A full agenda for the meeting will be available later this week.