Citizens' Assembly meets to discuss how Ireland holds referendums

The 99 member group will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Laffoy

News
Citizens&#39; Assembly meets to discuss how Ireland holds referendums

Citizens Assembly Chairperson Ms Justice Mary Laffoy in the Grand Hotel, Malahide in 2017 | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting this weekend to talk about how referendums are held in Ireland.

The 99 member group will make recommendations on "the manner in which referenda are held".

They are meeting at the Grand Hotel Malahide in Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Laffoy and hear presentations from several experts on the issue.

These include:

  • Professor Gary Murphy, DCU on the history and outcomes to date of referendums in Ireland
  • Niamh Hyland, Senior Counsel on the legal background and process of referendums in Ireland
  • Conor O’Mahony, UCC on the legal regulation of referendum campaigns
  • Mark Brennock, director of public affairs, Murray on the impact of regulation on the media during referendum campaigns
  • Michael Marsh, TCD on voter turnout, super referendums and repeat referendums
  • Theresa Reidy on citizens initiatives

On Sunday, members will vote by secret ballot on the recommendations they want to make to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Their conclusions will then form the basis of a report to be submitted for debate by elected representatives.

A full agenda for the meeting will be available later this week.


4 Related articles
Citizens' Assembly votes overwhelmingly in favour of 13 climate actions

Citizens' Assembly votes overwhelmingly in favour of 13 climate actions

Citizens' Assembly considering Irish efforts to tackle climate change

Citizens' Assembly considering Irish efforts to tackle climate change

Citizens' Assembly chair insists abortion hearings were 'fair and impartial'

Citizens' Assembly chair insists abortion hearings were 'fair and impartial'

Citizens' Assembly gathers for final meetings

Citizens' Assembly gathers for final meetings