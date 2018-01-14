Citizens' Assembly meets for second day of referendum considerations

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting again in Malahide in Dublin.

It is continuing discussions on how the country runs referendums.

This is the second day the assembly is looking at the issue.

The gathering heard from a number of experts on Saturday about a range of issues.

This included the funding of campaigns, setting up a permanent Referendum Commission and improving voter turnout.

One suggestion put forward is to extend voting over two days.

Another up for consideration was a proposal to allow the public more involvement in triggering referendums by way of petition.

This would see a Government forced to hold a referendum when an agreed number of signatories are received.

Those in attendance on Sunday will agree proposals to be voted on and those approved will be sent to the Houses of the Oireachtas for consideration.