Cher weighs in on Dáil climate change debate

International popstar Cher has weighed in on Irish politics – urging the Taoiseach to work towards ending fossil fuel exploration in Irish waters.

Responding to a Green Party tweet, she gave her full backing to the Climate Emergency Measures Bill 2018 which is due for debate in the Dáil this afternoon.

The bill, brought forward by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, aims to bring an end to all new licences for offshore drilling.

The legislation notes the ‘climate emergency’ facing the planet and puts forward the ban on licences as an emergency measure to address the high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Asked if she would encourage the Taoiseach to back the bill this morning, the US singer was quick to do so:

Smith expects the Climate Emergency Measures bill to pass its second stage this afternoon – despite the Government’s opposition to it.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said: “It is shaping up to be a truly historic day for environmentalism in Ireland.

“The tide has turned on fossil fuels, and there is widespread political support now for a just transition to renewable power.

He warned that 80% of known fossil fuels will have to be left in the ground in order to keep global temperature rises below the 2C threshold.

A great protest outside the #dail in support of our #ClimateEmergency bill. Let's hope it passes to the next stage today. #Keepitintheground pic.twitter.com/LvCYeNJAXs — People Before Profit (@pb4p) February 8, 2018

. @cher Thanks for adding your support to the #ClimateEmergency Bill. Vote is taking place soon. We need to keep up pressure so that fossil fuels are not further used here in Ireland or globally. #dubw #Dáil — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) February 8, 2018

People Before Profit have said the legislation represents the "logical next step" in Ireland's transition towards clean, renewable energy following the success of the anti-fracking and divestment bills.

The party has said the bill will protect the Irish fishing industry and “allow us to stand in solidarity with the world's poorest people who are already feeling the devastating effects of climate change.”