Charges against one man dropped in Cork rape trial

The charges against one of the men accused of raping a woman after a Jason Derulo concert have been dropped.

A second man remains on trial accused of raping the 19-year-old on a tour bus in Cork city in June 2014.

The 44-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was accused of raping and falsely imprisoning a 19-year-old woman on a tour bus following a Jason Derulo concert in Cork city.

He had pleaded not guilty and this morning the jury was told a 'nolle prosequi' was being entered in respect of him due to insufficient evidence.

That means the charges are being dropped.

A second man, a 35-year-old, remains on trial and denies rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Mr Derulo is not facing any charge in relation to the events.

This morning, the alleged victim's friend gave evidence about the night in question - telling the court they were in the VIP area of a nightclub and she did not really like the atmosphere.

She thought some people were smoking cannabis or weed, and she heard a man say 'I've already picked my two girls.'

She said she saw some of the entourage pouring drinks down girls' throats and spilling down on them.

She said she did not get on the tour bus that night but her friend, the alleged victim, did.

The next morning, she texted her friend who told her she was in the garda station.