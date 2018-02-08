Chair of Disclosures Tribunal questions whether there was any basis to investigate current module

The Chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal has questioned whether there was any basis to investigate the current module, or was it all based on leaks and conjecture.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton will consider nine questions now that the module has come to a close.

The Tribunal has been engaged for the past month in examining whether Nóirín O’Sullivan relied on inappropriate grounds to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission of Investigation.

Sgt McCabe will himself give evidence at the start of the next module, which is set to begin later this month.

Peter Charleton has laid out 11 questions - two of which he has already answered 'no' to – which he will now consider to get to the bottom of whether Ms O'Sullivan relied on unjust grounds to discredit Sgt McCabe.

Judge Charleton also asked whether there was any basis for the Tribunal to investigate this module at all - or was it based entirely on leaks and conjecture.

You can see the full list of questions below: